Mbappe and Giroud shine as France beat Austria 2-0

France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday.

Mbappe opened the scoring with another stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is more than a third-choice forward, sealed the world champions' win with a header.

France, who travel to Denmark on Sunday, climbed to third in Group 1 with five points from as many games.

Victory came at a price, however, as defender Jules Kounde and goalkeeper Mike Maignan sustained injuries, and may join Karim Benzema, Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba on the sidelines.