Celtics' Robert Williams out 8-12 weeks after knee surgery

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks following surgery on his left knee.

He had an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in the knee, the team said Friday.

The Celtics also announced that forward Danilo Gallinari underwent successful left knee revision ACL repair.

Williams, 24, made the NBA's All-Defensive second team and helped Boston reach the NBA Finals in 2021-22.

He set career highs with 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game in 61 starts.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Williams has career marks of 7.2 points and 6.6 boards in 174 games (77 starts).

Gallinari, 34, sustained his knee injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The 13-year NBA veteran signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics in July.

Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for his career. He is a 38.2 percent shooter from 3-point range with 1,426 made 3-pointers in 728 games (563 starts) with five teams.