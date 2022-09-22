Leverkusen team fully behind coach Seeoane despite poor start

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has said the team fully backs coach Gerardo Seoane despite a terrible start into the Bundesliga season.



Leverkusen came third in the past season but now are fourth-last 15th place with five points from seven games, and next face a trip to champions Bayern Munich after the international break.



Club CEO Fernando Carro has said the club leadership continues to have faith in the Swiss coach Seoane, and Tah told Thursday's edition of Kicker sports magazine that "the team also wants this and is doing its very best.



"The team is also behind the coach - we have a lot of mutual trust, there's a common ground. Right now it's important that we make it out of there together."



Tah said that Seoane sets an example by criticising himself "and only then looks at the others - that's exactly how every single player should do it."



