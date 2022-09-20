RUSSIA WONT TAKE PART IN GROUP DRAW FOR EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS

Russia will not take part in the group draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Russian football federation RFS said on Tuesday.



The RFS said the step was taken due to European football ruling body UEFA's decision in February to ban the Russian national team and clubs from all competitions "until further notice" in the wake of the war in Ukraine.



In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected appeals from the RFS and four Russian clubs against UEFA's decision.



World football governing body FIFA has also banned the Russian national team from international competitions because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



Last week, Euro 2024 hosts Germany called for the exclusion of Belarus from the qualifiers due to its support to Russia amid the war.



German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser sent a letter to UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin saying that "as a major supporter of the Russian leadership" Belarus should be excluded "from all international football matches and tournaments."



Unlike other sports federations, UEFA didn't ban Belarus from competitions in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.



The group draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers is to take place on October 9 in Frankfurt.



