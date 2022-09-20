Formula 1 announce record-breaking 24-race calendar in 2023

Formula 1 confirmed its 2023 schedule Tuesday which features a record-breaking 24-race calendar.

"We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport," F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas," he added.

F1 said the new season will begin on March 5 in Bahrain and end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 26.

The Las Vegas GP will make its debut on the F1 circuit as the French GP has been scrapped from the 2023 calendar.

The schedule includes the return of the Chinese GP after a three-year absence and the Qatar GP after being off the schedule last year.

- MONACO GP ON RACE CALENDAR UNTIL 2025

Formula 1 also said it will continue to race in Monaco until 2025 after a new three-year deal was finalized with the Automobile Club of Monaco.

"Monte Carlo's streets have been an important part of the championship since the first round there back in 1950, the venue offering a unique challenge for drivers and a backdrop that is famous around the world," said organizers.

- 2023 RACE CALENDAR

Bahrain March 5 Hungary July 23 Saudi Arabia March 19 Belgium July 30 Australia April 2 Netherlands Aug. 27 China April 16 Italy Sept. 3 Azerbaijan April 30 Singapore Sept.17 Miami May 7 Japan Sept.24 Italy - Emilia Romagna May 21 Qatar Oct. 8 Monaco May 28 USA Oct.22 Spain June 4 Mexico Oct.29 Canada June 18 Brazil Nov. 5 Austria July 2 Las Vegas Nov.18 United Kingdom July 9 Abu Dhabi Nov.26





