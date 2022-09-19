Spain become EuroBasket 2022 champions after beating France 88-76 in final

Spain became the EuroBasket 2022 champions after beating France 88-76 in the final on Sunday.

Spain enjoyed a good start and dropped some accurate three-pointers as they extended the lead to 11 points later in the first period at Berlin Arena.

Juancho Hernangomez kept firing some accurate three-pointers in the second quarter and kept widening the gap to 21 points, between his team and the French, at some point, but France managed to close the gap to 10 points before the half-time break.

After the half-break, France seemed more careful but could not hold back the Spaniards, particularly the Hernangomez brothers, and the game, which Spain dominated, ended 88-76.

Spain claimed their fourth title in the FIBA-held tournament.

Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 27 points, with seven of them three-pointers, while his brother Willy contributed with 14 and Lorenzo Brown made a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists.

France's best duo on the court were Evan Fournier and Thomas Heurtel, who dropped 23 and 16 points, respectively.

The Spanish star Willy Hernangomez was named the EuroBasket 2022 MVP (most valuable player).

He was also included in the EuroBasket 2022 All-Star 5, along with his compatriot Lorenzo Brown, France's Rudy Gobert, Germany's Dennis Schroder, and Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo.