Trabzonspor taste first win against 10-man Crvena zvezda in Europa League

Trabzonspor got their first victory with a 2-1 win against Crvena zvezda in the second match Thursday of the UEFA Europa League.

The Turkish club opened the scoring when Marek Hamsik put the ball in the net in the 16th minute. The second goal came from Trezeguet in the 68th minute at Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi.

Crvena zvezda narrowed the gap to one in minute 89 when Veljko Nikolic fired a shot from just inside the penalty box.

The team from Serbia were down to 10 men in minute 64 when midfielder Evans Kangwa was shown a second yellow card.

Trabzonspor are in second place with three points while Ferencvaros are atop Group H with six.

Crvena zvezda are at the bottom of the group without a point.





