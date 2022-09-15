Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis

Swiss legend Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Plagued by knee problems and out of action since Wimbledon 2021, Federer said he faced "challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries" over the past three years.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," he said.

Starting his professional tennis career in 1998, Federer has cemented his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Only two others -- Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbian Novak Djokovic -- have more men's Grand Slam wins than Federer.

The Swiss icon also holds the record for most Wimbledon titles with eight championships to his name.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate," he said.

"Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you."





