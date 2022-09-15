Penalty goal by Max Gradel gives Sivaspor road win over CFR Cluj in Conference League

Max Gradel's penalty goal carried Demir Grup Sivasspor to victory over CFR Cluj in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Playing at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium, the Turkish football side tasted a narrow win with a goal from their midfielder Gradel in the 28th minute.

Sivasspor jumped to second with four points, while Czech Republic's Slavia Praha top the Group G on goal difference.

Earlier, Sivasspor said baggage containing the team's jerseys was lost at the Cluj International Airport.

Despite several attempts, the baggage could not be found, and all the players took to the field with alternative shirts with the permission the club received from UEFA.