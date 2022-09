Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar retained her world championship Wednesday at the 2022 World Championships.

Yigit, 30, beat Samar Hamza from Egypt 6-0 in the women's 76 kg final at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

Yigit holds on to the title she won at the competition in 2017 in Paris.

The World Championships will conclude on Sept. 18.