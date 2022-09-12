Leverkusen coach Seoane feels 'energy and strength' amid struggle

Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane is under huge pressure after an early exit from the German Cup and disastrous start to the Bundesliga and faces two crucial games this week.



Further losses to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and promoted Werder Bremen on Saturday will further bring his position under consideration.



"It is clear that by this accumulation of results, the pressure on those in charge increases more and more," he told reporters Monday. "The coach has the overall responsibility for a development."



The Champions League also started with a Leverkusen loss, 1-0 at Club Brugge last week, and another failure against Atletico would put qualification for the last 16 at risk.



"The question is how you go about with this pressure," Seoane said. "Do you take it as a challenge? I feel energy, I feel strength."



