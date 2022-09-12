News Sports English football returns to action on Tuesday after death of Queen

DPA SPORTS Published September 12,2022

The English Football League (EFL) has announced its teams will return to action on Tuesday following the death of the Queen.



The league's weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect but the midweek matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are set to go ahead, with tributes to be paid to the Queen at games around the country.



"A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums," an EFL statement said.



"With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.



"Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match safety advisory group (SAG) protocols."



PA understands all the midweek EFL matches will go ahead as planned, even those taking place in London.



However, it is not yet certain that all matches in the Premier League or EFL at the weekend will go ahead as planned due to the strain on police resources as a result of the Queen's state funeral, which will take place next Monday.



Sports governing bodies were meeting again with the Government on Monday to discuss the scheduling of events this weekend.





































