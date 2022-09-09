Galatasaray sign Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, Spanish midfielder Juan Mata

Galatasaray signed several players Thursday, including Argentine forward Mauro Icardi and Spanish attacking midfielder Juan Mata.

The Turkish football club said it had agreed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Icardi's permanent move to Galatasaray.

"Mauro Icardi joins Galatasaray SK for one season on loan," PSG tweeted and wished him a "great season in the colors of Galatasaray."

Galatasaray said under an agreement with the French club, Icardi will be paid €6.75 million ($6.75 million) for the 2022-23 season but PSG will pay €6 million of the total.

The remaining €750,000 will be paid by Galatasaray.

The Argentine star underwent medical checks at an Istanbul hospital.

Icardi, 29, who previously played for Italy's Sampdoria and Inter Milan, and PSG, helped the Parisians clinch two French Ligue 1 titles in 2020 and 2022.

He scored 38 goals in 92 matches for PSG.