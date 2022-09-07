Barcelona sign England star Keira Walsh for world record fee

Barcelona have completed the signing of Keira Walsh from Manchester City for a world record fee for a female footballer reported to be in the region of £350,000 ($402,000).



Walsh made six appearances as England won the 2022 Women's Euros in July.



The 25-year-old has spent her entire senior career with City, winning one Women's Super League title, three FA Cups and four EFL Cups.



Three-time reigning Spanish champions Barca have now prized her away from Manchester in a deal that far supersedes the previous record, set when Chelsea paid Wolfsburg over £250,000 for Pernille Harder in 2020.



Walsh will link up with her old City team-mate and fellow Lioness Lucy Bronze at Barca, with the defender having made the same move in June.



Georgia Stanway, another City player to star at the Euros, departed for Bayern Munich.



