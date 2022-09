Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are among clubs who were handed fines by UEFA on Friday for breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, European football's governing body said.

Qatar-owned French champions PSG were handed the biggest fine of 10 million euros ($10m) while Roma, AC Milan, Beşiktaş, Marseille and Monaco were also punished.

PSG's fine could rise to 65 million euros if they fail to comply with the settlement reached with UEFA for the next three years.