 Contact Us
News Sports Mbappe unperturbed by Pogba curse story says PSG coach Galtier

Mbappe unperturbed by Pogba curse story says PSG coach Galtier

AFP SPORTS
Published August 30,2022
Subscribe
MBAPPE UNPERTURBED BY POGBA CURSE STORY SAYS PSG COACH GALTIER

Kylian Mbappe is showing no sign of worry or anger after his name came up in a blackmail affair engulfing his France teammate Paul Pogba,

Pogba says he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappe. Pogba denies the accusation.

But PSG boss Christophe Galtier says Mbappe appears unperturbed.

"Kylian seems to be in a good place. I heard what happened with Paul Pogba. He is showing no sign of irritation or worry with regards to that," he said.