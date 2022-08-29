US Open set to begin Monday

A tennis ball is seen during previews for the 2022 US Open tennis at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (AFP)

The 142nd edition of the US Open-the fourth and final Grand Slam of this year-is set to begin on Monday.

The US Open, which will be held at New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, will distribute $60 million in prizes for the first time in its history, with an increase of $2.5 million compared to last season's event.

The champions of the women's and men's singles titles will each be rewarded with $2.6 million.

The tournament will conclude on Sept. 11, when the men's final is set to be held. The women's final is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Novak Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, confirmed that he would be unable to join the US Open owing to his choice to be unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you NoleFam (his fan base's post page) for your messages of love and support," he said on Twitter.

Djokovic has claimed 21 Grand Slam titles and was the 2018 US Open champion. He also missed this year's Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

Richard Sears, Bill Tilden, and Bill Larned hold the record for the most US Open wins in the men's singles, with seven titles each.

In the women's singles, Molla Bjurstedt Mallory won the title for a record eight times from 1915 to 1926.