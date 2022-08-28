Leaders Napoli held by Fiorentina in goalless stalemate

Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday as the two sides kept pressing but failed to break the deadlock.

Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil's long-range effort in the 24th minute was saved by Napoli keeper Alex Meret, and Giacomo Bonaventura followed up by striking just wide of the post after pouncing on a poor defensive clearance.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen found the net in the 43rd minute but his effort was immediately ruled out for offside.

Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori was twice denied by keeper Pierluigi Gollini, who kept out a powerful effort in the 74th minute from inside the box and a long-range strike eight minutes later.

Napoli top the Serie A table as one of six teams with seven points from three games and will host Lecce on Wednesday, while Fiorentina, who have five points, travel to Udinese on the same day.

Atalanta beat Verona 1-0 away earlier on Sunday and are also on seven points.

The hosts dominated the first half, but a left-foot shot from midfielder Teun Koopmeiners turned match in Atalanta's favour in the 50th minute and sealed the victory.







