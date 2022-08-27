Fernandes gives Man United back-to-back wins, 1-0 at Southampton

Bruno Fernandes guided Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary's as they claimed back-to-back wins for the first time in the Erik ten Hag era and built on Monday's victory over Liverpool.



Fernandes, retaining the captain's armband as both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench, produced a classy 55th-minute finish to hand United the win on Saturday.



Joe Aribo went closest to a leveller for Southampton with a close-range header, but United produced one of their most composed defensive performances in recent months to secure a first away league win in eight attempts.



After making a dire start to the new campaign, United have now strung together consecutive league wins for the first time since February, giving lift-off to Ten Hag's tenure.



As part of an even first half, United were denied an opener in stunning fashionwhen Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters and Armel Bella-Kotchap all made astonishing last-ditch blocks, as Anthony Elanga, Fernandes and Christian Eriksen all failed to convert from inside the six-yard box.



Bella-Kotchap should have done better when volleying over on the stretch near the half-hour mark, before the lively Che Adams hit a weak effort straight at David de Gea after running in behind.



Bazunu turned away a right-footed volley from Scott McTominay four minutes after the break, but he was unable to prevent the Saints from falling behind soon after, as Fernandes side-footed Diogo Dalot's bouncing cross into the bottom-left corner.



United were indebted to De Gea for maintaining their advantage, with the Spaniard producing a fine reflex save from Aribo's powerful header before Ronaldo was introduced.



Casemiro then made his United debut from the bench as the Red Devils clung on for a valuable win despite Sekou Mara twice going close to a last-gasp leveller.



