News Sports Bayern salvage 1-1 draw against Gladbach to stay top in Bundesliga

Bayern salvage 1-1 draw against Gladbach to stay top in Bundesliga

DPA SPORTS Published August 27,2022 Subscribe

Champions Bayern Munich salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach to remain top of the Bundesliga after matchday four - on goal difference over their next opponents Union Berlin.



Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equalizer into the bottom left corner after Sadio Mane had two first-half goals disallowed for offside and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had frustrated Bayern with a series of big saves.



Gladbach had taken the lead in the 43rd against the flow of play when Christoph Kramer hit a speculative long ball into Bayern's half, defender Dayot Upamecano made a mess out of a clearance which allowed Marcus Thuram to run at Manuel Neuer and beat the Bayern captain with a low shot.



Bayern dropped their first points of the season ahead of their trip next Saturday to Union who celebrated their biggest Bundesliga victory 6-1 at Schalke earlier Saturday and are level on 10 points with them.







