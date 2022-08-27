News
Sports
Bayern-Mönchengladbach match interrupted briefly by protesters
Published August 27,2022
The Bundesliga match between champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday was briefly interrupted when several people - possibly activists - ran to the two goals and seemingly tried to attach themselves to the goalposts.
Security personnel and players stopped them from doing so and they were led away swiftly.
Broadcasters Sky and the Bild paper said the people wore clothing with the writing "stop the fossil madness" which suggested they could be climate activists.