FERRARIS SAINZ AND LECLERC LEAD FIRST BELGIUM GP PRACTICE

Ferrari led the way as Formula One returned from a four-week break with first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix which the top contenders will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.



Carlos Sainz led the way with 1 minute 46.538 seconds on the 7.004-kilometres course in the Ardennes on Friday, .069 of a second ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.



World champion and season leader Max Verstappen was third .217 backhile fourth-placed Marcedes driver George Russell was .858 off the pace in fourth.



Lewis Hamilton was ninth in the second Mercedes while Red Bull junior and F2 driver was 19th more than 5 seconds back in a first taste at F1 in Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri.



The session was halted for more than 10 minutes after Kevin Magnussen's Haas came to a standstill on the course and had to be towed away, and there were not more top times in the remaining nine minutes as rain also set in.



Verstappen leads the championship 80 points ahead of Leclerc into the final nine of 22 season races, with Sergio Perez another five points behind in the second Red Bull.



Verstappen and Leclerc will however be among several drivers to start from the back on Sunday because they will have grid penalties for taking new power unit parts.



That could open the door for Sainz and Perez to battle for victory, or Russell and Hamilton, who has won at least one race in every career season since his 2007 debut but is yet to be top this time around.



