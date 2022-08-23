Boy enters pitch, hugs goalkeeper to console him after defeat

A boy entered the football pitch and consoled the goalkeeper of the team he is supporting after it was defeated in the Argentinian football league.
The match between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors ended 0-1 after a last-minute goal from Boca brought them the victory.
But the goalkeeper of Defensa, Ezequiel Unsain, stayed on the ground for some time looking sad, when a little boy entered the pitch and ran towards him and hugged him.
He then helped him to stand up again and the two walked together for a few seconds after that.
"Twitter, help us to find this boy who moved us all with this hug he gave to Ezequiel Unsain," the official account of Defensa y Justicia said.
The users on the social media then helped the club to get the family of the protagonist of the night in contact with the club.
