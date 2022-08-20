Zaha scores twice as Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1

Two goals from Wilfried Zaha and a late strike by Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Crystal Palace come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday for their first win of the Premier League season.

Mateta volleyed a fine cross from Tyrick Mitchell home from close range to wrap up the win in the 71st minute, with Palace having taken the lead when Zaha scored on the rebound after Emiliano Martinez saved his penalty.

Earlier, Ollie Watkins ran on to a pass by Leon Bailey and put Villa ahead in the fifth minute for his first goal of the campaign, but a vibrant Palace did not need long to respond.

Zaha found himself in space two minutes later and slotted the ball past Martinez to restore parity for Patrick Vieira's side, who could have gone in front had Jeffrey Schlupp's strike not been ruled out for offside.

Villa defender Lucas Digne handled the ball in the penalty area after the break and Zaha's initial shot from the spot was saved, but the Ivorian striker made no error on the rebound in the 58th minute.







