Famed football players including Belotti, Cavani, Marcelo seeking clubs

Several big names in the European football are seeking lucrative contracts, while the 2022-23 season in Europe has already started.

Italian forward Andrea Belotti, Belgian central defender Jason Denayer, Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier, Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, and Brazilian left-back Marcelo, and many others have not made their last choices each.

Belotti, 28, is one of the best bargains in this summer's free agent pool as the ex-Torino member is regarded as a prolific forward.

He scored 113 goals and made 28 assists in 251 appearances for Torino in 2015-2022.

Belotti, who won the UEFA EURO 2020 with Italy last summer, is without a club since July 1.

In the 2021-22 season, Belotti had tendon problems, and sustained a Biceps femoris muscle injury. He missed 20 matches for these injuries.

Belotti displayed a mediocre performance last season as he scored eight goals in 23 matches for Torino.

- BELG|UM'S DENAYER LEAVES OLYMPIQUE LYON IN JULY

Former Galatasaray and Olympique Lyon defender Denayer is one of the best targets for the clubs.

Denayer, 27, has spent four years at Olympique Lyon, where he last played for.

The Belgian international was one of the regulars of the French club as he piled up 139 appearances to score eight goals for Olympique Lyon.

Last season, Denayer was unable to play for two months for a sprained ankle injury. After the recovery, he was on the bench generally.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Denayer scored three goals in 21 matches for Olympique Lyon.

Denayer left Olympique Lyon on July 1 once his contract ran out.

He helped Celtic win the 2015 Scottish Premiership title.

Denayer had loan spells with Galatasaray as he was the Turkish champion with Galatasaray in 2018.

He played for Belgium in the EURO 2016 and 2020 tournaments.

- EX-PSG, SPURS DEFENDER AURIER SEEKING CONTRACT

A former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur right-back, Aurier is without club since July 1.

The 29-year-old left Spain's Villarreal after playing for the Yellow Submarine in the 2021-22 season.

As a Villarreal full-back, Aurier played 24 matches in the previous season.

He missed eight games in 36 days for a hip injury from Nov. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Aurier, the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations champion, spent his best times at PSG to win two French Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, three French League Cups, and four French Super Cup trophies.

After a three-season stint at PSG, he made his way to England's Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

Aurier had 110 appearances to score eight goals and produce 17 assists for Spurs in 2017-2021.

Separately, he amassed 81 international caps for Ivory Coast, and represented his nation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

- EX-PSG, MAN UTD FORWARD CAVANI LOOKING FOR CLUB

One of the experienced forwards, Cavani is free to join any club this summer after leaving Manchester United in early July.

Cavani, 35, was a longtime PSG forward before his two-year spell at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Known for his finishing ability in the area, Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG in 2013-2020.

The Uruguayan player made 43 assists at PSG as well.

He was one of the most decorated players at the club from the French capital, winning 22 titles, including six French Ligue 1 championships.

Cavani, who had played for Italy's Napoli where he won an Italian Cup, secured the 2011 Copa America with the Uruguayan national team.

The experienced forward scored 19 goals in 59 matches for Manchester United.

Last season, Cavani was absent for 129 days for injuries, knock, and quarantine.

In the 2021-22 season, he netted two goals in 20 matches for Manchester United, which was unfruitful.

Cavani is one of the valuable members of Uruguay since 2008 as he scored 58 goals in 133 international matches.

He netted five goals in 14 World Cup games in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018.

- FORMER REAL MADRID VETERAN MARCELO CAN GO ANYWHERE

One of the Real Madrid legends and best full-backs in the game, Marcelo, 34, is one of the free agents of this summer.

Marcelo pledged the majority of his football career to Real Madrid (2007-2022) but left the Whites on July 1.

The Rio de Janeiro native had an illustrious club career at the Whites, winning 25 trophies, including five Champions League, and six Spanish league titles.

Playing on the left flank and known for his technique and steady form, Marcelo tallied 38 goals and 103 assists in 546 appearances for Real Madrid.

In the 2021-22 season at Real Madrid, Marcelo was sidelined for 87 days for several injuries including coronavirus.

He played 18 games last season.

Marcelo also played for the Brazilian national team for at least 10 years.

He scored six goals in 58 caps for Brazil, and played for his nation in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup contests.

In addition to these players, former Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (Austria), ex-Manchester United and Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj (Belgium), former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian (Brazil), former Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa (Spain), and the 2010 World Cup winner and ex-Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata (Spain) are also looking for clubs.





