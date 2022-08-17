German defender Thilo Kehrer joins West Ham United

German defender Thilo Kehrer has joined West Ham United, the English Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the 25-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain to join the East London club on a four-year contract, with an option to extend it for two years.

West Ham United Manager David Moyes described Kehrer as a player who is "young, talented, driven and with the peak years of his career ahead of him."

"I am really pleased to welcome Thilo to West Ham United," said Moyes. "He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options."

"I'm very excited to sign for West Ham United," said Kehrer. "This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League."

The center-back bagged three French Ligue 1 titles with PSG in 2019, 2020 and 2022. He will wear the No. 24 shirt during his time with the Hammers.





