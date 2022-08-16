Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin ends his career

Dutch professional cyclist Tom Dumoulin, who won the 2017 Giro d'Italia, ended his career Monday at the age of 31.

"I decided to quit professional cycling with immediate effect. About two months ago, I announced that I would retire as a professional cyclist at the end of the year. During last spring, despite my love for the bike, I noticed that things weren't going how I wanted," the two-time Olympic silver medalist said on Twitter.

Dumoulin, who last raced for Team Jumbo-Visma, said he wanted to join the World Championships in Australia in September but noted that he does not feel up to it.

"I notice that I can't do it anymore. The tank is empty, the legs feel heavy, and the training sessions are not working out as I hoped, and I also need to do a good performance and have a good feeling at the World Championship," he said.

In addition to his triumph in the 2017 Giro d'Italia, Dumoulin ranked second in the 2018 Tour de France and 2018 Giro d'Italia.

The Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France are among the three major cycling races.

Dumoulin won silver medals in the time trial at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.





