Dortmund extend contract of England youth international Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund have extended the contract of England youth striker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday.



Bynoe-Gittens, 18, has signed a new deal with Dortmund to 2025. He joined the team in 2020 in a move from Manchester City.



Dortmund have recently gained a reputation for developing young English talent with Jadon Sancho being sold back to Manchester United, after joining from City, and Jude Bellingham being a regular starter.



Bynoe-Gittens made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund late last season and scored his first goal in last Friday's 3-1 win at Freiburg.

