Dortmund extend contract of England youth international Bynoe-Gittens

DPA SPORTS
Published August 16,2022
Borussia Dortmund have extended the contract of England youth striker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday.

Bynoe-Gittens, 18, has signed a new deal with Dortmund to 2025. He joined the team in 2020 in a move from Manchester City.

Dortmund have recently gained a reputation for developing young English talent with Jadon Sancho being sold back to Manchester United, after joining from City, and Jude Bellingham being a regular starter.

Bynoe-Gittens made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund late last season and scored his first goal in last Friday's 3-1 win at Freiburg.