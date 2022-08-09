Wolves sign Portuguese forward Guedes

Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes for five seasons, the English football club said on Monday.

"Wolves have agreed a permanent deal for exciting Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes to join the club on a five-year deal," the club said in a statement.

Former Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Guedes, 25, joined Wolves after a five-year spell with Spain's Valencia.

He scored 36 goals and made 30 assists in 176 appearances for Valencia.

Guedes won local titles with PSG and Benfica.

The Portuguese international also helped Valencia win a Spanish Cup.





