Warm welcome for Modeste at his new club Dortmund

Anthony Modeste started training at his new club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after joining from Bundesliga rivals Cologne.



Modeste, 34, was welcomed warmly by some 1,000 fans at an open training session as he is to replace Sebastien Haller who has to undergo chemotherapy after a testicular tumour he had removed was diagnosed as malignant.



With Haller out indefinitely, Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said that Modeste's signing "makes a lot of sense for us. He will do us good.



"The circumstances weren't easy for us. We believe that Tony completely meets our profile. He gives our team something that we don't have at the moment due to the illness of Sebastien Haller," Kehl said.



Modeste, who scored 20 goals for Cologne last season, could make his debut for Dortmund on Friday in their league match at Freiburg.



