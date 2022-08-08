Serena Williams wins first singles match since 2021 French Open

Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year's French Open with a first-round victory over world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto.



The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, won 6-3, 6-4 in just under two hours at the National Bank Open.



It was the first time Williams, in only her second appearance of the year, had won a singles match since beating Danielle Collins at Roland Garros on June 4, 2021.



Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also won her first match since her triumph at the All England Club, although she needed three hours to overcome Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.



