German goalkeeper Leno leaves Arsenal for Fulham

The English football club Fulham signed German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal late Tuesday.

"The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

"The 30-year-old goalkeeper has agreed terms on a three-year deal, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months," Fulham said in a statement.

Leno, 30, was an Arsenal goalkeeper from 2018 to 2022. He previously played for Germany's Bayer Leverkusen.

"It feels amazing to finally be here. I can't wait to join the team, to train and play with the team," Leno told the club TV.

In his four-season spell at the Gunners, Leno helped Arsenal win an English FA Cup and an English FA Community Shield.

He was an Arsenal player when the London team were the Europa League runners-up in 2019.

Leno played in 125 matches for Arsenal.

The experienced goalkeeper has nine Germany appearances, and he was in the German national team's squad for the UEFA EURO 2020.





