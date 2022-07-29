Mane to start as Bayern seek 'statement' win v Leipzig in Super Cup

Sadio Mane is likely to start when big-spending Bayern Munich aim to kick off the German season with a statement by beating one of their biggest rivals, RB Leipzig, in Saturday's Super Cup match.



Cup winners Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, who like Munich have bolstered their squad considerably in the transfer window, will aim to knock 10-times reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern off their throne.



The Super Cup game is in Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said that while respecting his former club, they are out for victory in the curtain-raiser.



"Leipzig are a really strong and settled side, partly down to the fact that they don't have many signings to integrate. They are a young and hungry club and are always trying to dislodge Bayern from the top," Nagelsmann told reporters.



"That's why it's important to send a statement."



Nagelsmann said he was happy how his new players led by forward Mane and centre back Matthijs de Ligt have trained but he would only suggest that Mane had a good chance of being in the starting 11 on Saturday.



"I'm really happy with them all, they've all made a good impression. Their personalities all match our squad and they've settled in really quickly," he said.



"Sadio has the biggest chance to start. You can see ahead of the game that he is building up tension and coaches a lot. I am convinced that he will have a very good game tomorrow."



Nagelsmann added that Mane has scored a lot of goals in the past which should help them overcome the lack of a centre forward after Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona.



