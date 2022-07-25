Paris mayor: 2024 Tour de France could finish outside French capital

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed discussions are ongoing that could lead to the 2024 Tour de France finishing outside the French capital.



Since 1975, the final stage of the Tour has traditionally concluded on the famous Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and that was where Jonas Vingegaard sealed his race triumph on Sunday.



The 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held between June 29 and July 21 – its end date coming just five days before the Olympic Games begin in the French capital.



It has been reported that the 111th edition of the race will begin in Tuscany. Nice has been touted as a potential alternative final destination to Paris, and Hidalgo revealed she is in talks with Tour director Christian Prudhomme.



Asked whether the 2024 Tour would conclude in the French capital, she told Le Parisien: "We'll see. This is a subject we are discussing with Christian [Prudhomme]. It is an important subject.



"The arrival of the Tour will almost coincide with the opening of the Olympic Games. We work together intelligently on alternative solutions. We are pragmatic. We'll find a solution.



"The opening of the Games is July 26, 2024. This means that during the preceding weeks, the Place de la Concorde will have to organise itself."



The large city centre square, at the eastern end of the Champs-Élysées is due to be given a major overhaul for the Olympics.



"The question of the absence of the Champs-Élysées on the Tour is not taboo," said Hidalgo. "We will communicate in due time."

