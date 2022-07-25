Nord Stream gas flows to drop drastically from Wednesday: Gazprom

Russian state energy giant Gazprom said that gas flows through the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany would drop to 33 million cubic metres on Wednesday.

Nord Stream 1 has a daily capacity of around 167 million cubic metres. In June, Russia's state energy giant Gazprom reduced that volume to just 67 million cubic metres per day.



An ongoing dispute about a turbine that was sent for repairs in Canada has yet to be resolved.



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned that a second turbine in need of repair could lead to a further reduction in supply.



The German government said there was no technical justification for Russian gas giant Gazprom's announcement that it was slashing gas flows via the Nord Stream pipeline.

"According to the information we have there is no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries," a German economy ministry spokeswoman told AFP after Gazprom said it was cutting the supply to 33 million cubic metres a day.