Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed joins Nantes on loan

Nantes confirmed Thursday the signing of Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed from Galatasaray on loan.

"The @FCNantes and @GalatasaraySK have reached an agreement for the loan with an option to buy," Nantes said in a statement.

Galatasaray said the 24-year-old joined the French football club for a €250.000 ($255.000) loan fee, with an option to buy for €5.7 million ($5.8 million).

Mohamed, who joined the Lions from Egypt's Zamalek Sporting Club in 2021, scored 17 goals and have five assists in 57 matches for the Istanbul side.