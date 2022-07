French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer the Italian giants announced on their website on Monday.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a highly successful first spell at Juventus (2012-16) before Manchester United swooped to sign him for a then-record 105 million euros ($106 million).

"Paul is back in Turin," Juventus said on their website.

"He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion."