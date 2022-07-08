 Contact Us
News Sport Djokovic beats Norrie to set up Wimbledon final with Kyrgios

Djokovic beats Norrie to set up Wimbledon final with Kyrgios

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published July 08,2022
Subscribe
DJOKOVIC BEATS NORRIE TO SET UP WIMBLEDON FINAL WITH KYRGIOS

Novak Djokovic shrugged off a shaky start to defeat Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday and set up a Wimbledon final clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian top seed overcame his British opponent 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two-and-a-half hours to reach a record 32nd Grand Slam final, surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31.

On Sunday's match against Kyrgios, Djokovic said there will be a "a lot of fireworks … from both of us."

"He's playing so freely, has one of the biggest serves in the game. Just a big game overall, a lot of power in his shots," he added.

Djokovic, 35, has not faced Kyrgios since 2017 when the Australian beat him twice.

The 27-year-old made it to Sunday's final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semifinal with an abdominal injury.