Djokovic beats Norrie to set up Wimbledon final with Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic shrugged off a shaky start to defeat Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday and set up a Wimbledon final clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian top seed overcame his British opponent 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two-and-a-half hours to reach a record 32nd Grand Slam final, surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31.

On Sunday's match against Kyrgios, Djokovic said there will be a "a lot of fireworks … from both of us."

"He's playing so freely, has one of the biggest serves in the game. Just a big game overall, a lot of power in his shots," he added.

Djokovic, 35, has not faced Kyrgios since 2017 when the Australian beat him twice.

The 27-year-old made it to Sunday's final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semifinal with an abdominal injury.