Ajax sign winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Spurs

Ajax Amsterdam have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($31.61 million), the clubs said on Friday.

Bergwijn, who was born in Amsterdam, has signed a five-year contract to return to the Dutch side having previously played for their academy before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

"He is a player with many qualities," Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder said. "He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented. Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team."

Bergwijn joined Spurs from PSV in 2020 but failed to nail down a spot in the starting lineup last season, playing the full 90 minutes on just two occasions in the league.

He made more than 80 appearances for the London club in all competitions during his two-and-a-half year-stint in England, scoring eight goals.

The 24-year-old, who has made 22 appearances for Netherlands, was part of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at PSV.

Ajax won their third consecutive Eredivisie title last season and reached the round of 16 of the Champions League.








