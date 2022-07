Turkish athlete wins gold medal in women's 67kg taekwondo at Mediterranean Games

Turkish athlete Nafia Kus won the gold medal in the women's taekwondo 67kg category at the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

She defeated Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras from Morocco 5-0 in the final on Monday.

Another Turkish athlete Omer Faruk Dayioglu secured the bronze medal in the men's 58kg category.

The multi-sport event in Algeria will end on Wednesday.