Larkin-led Türkiye beat Great Britain in 2023 basketball World Cup quals

Türkiye visited Great Britain to take a 85-71 win in a 2023 basketball World Cup qualifying match, as US-born Turkish point guard Shane Larkin scored 22 points on Sunday.

Anadolu Efes star Larkin was also the game's highest scorer.

The 29-year-old produced six assists for the Turkish national team in a first round Group B game in UK's Newcastle.

Sehmus Hazer, another Turkish guard, scored 11 points for the visitors.

Türkiye captain Melih Mahmutoglu clocked up 10 points.

Four Turkish players-Yigitcan Saybir, Bugrahan Tuncer, Sertac Sanli and Omer Yurtseven-scored nine points each to contribute to the away win.

British forward Myles Hesson led his team as he scored 18 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to post a double-double.

Kavell Bigby-Williams and Devon Van Oostrum racked up 12 points each for Great Britain.

Patrick Whelan added 11 points for the home team.

Second-placed Türkiye qualified for the second round after winning two matches. They lost two games in this phase.

Group B was led by Greece, who have 3-1 win/loss record.

Great Britain took one win but lost three others.

Greece, Türkiye and Great Britain have marched to the second round.

In Group I, Türkiye will face Latvia, Belgium and Serbia.

The FIBA World Cup 2023, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, will start next summer.