Death toll in Bangladesh floods crosses 100

With seven more people dying in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Bangladesh's floods has risen to 102, authorities said on Sunday.

According to a daily flood report by the health directorate, the casualties were reported in 11 of 28 flood-affected districts between May 17 and July 3.

Of the victims, 75 people died from drowning, 15 from lightning and others from snakebites and water-borne diseases.

While many remote regions are still inundated, the floods have also caused widespread damage to houses and food crops. At least 15 million people have been affected, the data showed.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government has a "mega plan" for disaster response, with a priority to rehabilitate flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, Md. Mojibur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet, which is among the worst affected regions, told Anadolu Agency: "Received taka 50 million ($537,634) to construct damaged houses ... We hope to distribute funds among the affected families before Eid al-Adha."

The same amount has been allocated for the neighboring district of Sunamganj, he said, adding: "The government is allocating funds for all other affected districts."

Victims say their houses have been destroyed, and have lost their belongings and cattle.

"I am stranded with my four children. My house has almost been devastated, and food stock for the entire year has gone," said Doli Begum, a housewife in a remote area of Sylhet.

Chunu Mia, who works as a laborer, said his mud house was fully destroyed while cattle and all other belongings have also been washed away. "We want a permanent solution to this crisis ... every year we have been facing the same trauma," he added.

In Bangladesh, monsoon rains cause loss of life and property every year between July and September.