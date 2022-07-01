Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz has traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves , an NBA insider confirmed Friday.

"The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

"Leandro Bolmaro is also in the deal to the Jazz," he added.

Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 66 games last season.

The 30-year-old center is a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.