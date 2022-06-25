Olympique Marseille sign Turkish youngster Bartuğ Elmaz

 Contact Us
Published June 25,2022
French football club Olympique Marseille acquired on Friday Turkish youngster Bartuğ Elmaz, who left Galatasaray in Türkiye.

Olympique Marseille said Elmaz, 19, joined Les Olympiens (The Olympians) after a successful club medical.

Elmaz, whose main position is defensive midfield, is a pure Galatasaray product, playing for the Turkish Super Lig club's youth and senior teams.

Olympique Marseille added that Elmaz will play for the reserves that will compete in the fifth-tier National 3 in the 2022-23 season.

The French team also signed Belgian goalkeeper Jelle Van Neck and Cameroonian right-winger Francois Regis Mughe.