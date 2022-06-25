American Katie Ledecky becomes 1st swimmer to win 5 consecutive world titles in same event

American Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer to win five straight world titles in the same event Friday when she won the women's 800-meter freestyle at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

"Katie Ledecky is the first swimmer in history to win a specific individual event 5 consecutive time at the World Champs. Her roll of honour at 800m Freestyle," the world swimming governing body, FINA, wrote on Twitter

Ledecky, 25, a 10-time Olympic medalist with 7 gold medals and 3 silvers, touched the wall in 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds for the win in the final.

Ledecky, previously won the 800-meter freestyle world titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

She extended her record of medals at the world championships to 22 with 19 gold. Ledecky took three silver medals at the worlds.

Ledecky has won four gold medals in the 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle and 4x200 Freestyle Relay at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

The tournament will end July 3.