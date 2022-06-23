BRAZIL REMAIN TOP IN MENS FIFA RANKINGS, ARGENTINA UP TO THIRD

Brazil maintained first place in the men's world football rankings issued on Thursday by the ruling body FIFA while their South American rivals Argentina rose to third.



Brazil top the bill ahead of Belgium while Lionel Messi's Argentina swapped places with world champions France who went down to fourth after failing to get a win in their recent four Nations League games.



England remain fifth, Spain moved into sixth at the expense of Euro champions Italy, the Netherlands climbed two into eighth, ahead of Portugal, with Denmark up one to complete the top 10.



Mexico meanwhile dropped out of the top 10, down three from ninth to 12th, behind Germany.



A total 280 matches were relevant for the latest national team rankings, with Kazakhstan the biggest climbers up 11 spots while Egypt and Nepal each lost eight places.



