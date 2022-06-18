FERRARIS LECLERC TO TAKE 10-PLACE GRID PENALTY FOR CANADIAN GP

News
Ferrari's Leclerc to take 10-place grid penalty for Canadian GP
Published June 18,2022
Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix after a new control electronic was fitted to his car, his Ferrari team said late on Friday.
It's the third of these elements used so far this season and only two are permitted.
Leclerc was forced to retire from last Sunday's Azerbaijan GP while leading the race due to a failure on his engine that, according to Ferrari, has left it beyond repair.
A similar incident happened at the Spanish GP on May 22 and Leclerc dropped from first to third in the drivers' standings.
"Well, obviously I'm starting a little bit more in the back, But I think it was the best decision to make so let's see how it goes," the Monegasque said.
Ferrari, second in the constructors' championship, are looking to close the 80-point gap to leaders Red Bull.
In the drivers' championship, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen leads the standings with a 21-point advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez. Leclerc is third, 34 points behind world champion Verstappen