Biden praises Warriors 'grit' after latest championship victory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday saluted the Golden State Warriors after the team won their fourth NBA championship in eight years and said he looks forward to welcoming them to the White House.

"Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 [Stephen Curry] for another legendary performance," Biden tweeted.

"Grit. Heart. Strength in numbers. That's America," he said. "See you at the White House."

Curry's spectacular shooting and the team's relentless defense led the Warriors to a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Finals on Thursday.

The Warriors did not visit the White House during the Trump administration following their 2017 victory, and no NBA team made the trip during the remainder of the former president's term.

Former President Donald Trump's policies on policing, racial justice and his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement put him at odds with many in the league.

The NBA's five-year hiatus ended when Biden hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in November of last year to celebrate their championship.

Biden, an avowed sports fan, has hosted professional baseball, hockey and football teams at the White House, as well.





