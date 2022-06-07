News Sport 'Something has died in me' - Lewandowski reaffirms Bayern exit plans

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) greets the fans after the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, southern Germany (AFP File Photo)

Robert Lewandowski says "something has died" within him at Bayern Munich, as the striker continues to push for an anticipated exit to Barcelona.



The Poland international, who has a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions, has repeatedly signalled his intent to leave Allianz Arena this summer.



Though no official confirmation has been made by the player, it appears Lewandowski is fixated upon a switch to Camp Nou in the next step of his decorated career.



A myriad of issues, from Bayern's reluctance to sell him through whether Barca can afford to pay any transfer fee, remain major obstacles to any such move.



But Lewandowski has continued to state he will not be in Bavaria next term, saying he desires to move on to discover new challenges.



"Something has died in me," the striker told Polish outlet Onet Sport. "I want to leave Bayern to seek new emotions in my life.



"I just want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work, [and] the best way is to find a solution for both parties."



Though other clubs have been intermittently linked, reports have suggested Barca will be the only destination for Lewandowski if he does depart Bayern.



The 33-year-old teased this elsewhere, adding: "The list of clubs interested in me is not very long.



"There is a lot of talk about a specific club. I am not considering other offers."



Lewandowski - who has spent a busy off-season so far, both with Poland and in attendance at other sporting events such as the French Open - is unlikely to see his future resolved until the international break is over.



Last season, he retained the European Golden Shoe, after winning it for the first time during a record-breaking 2020-21 campaign when he overtook Gerd Muller for the most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

















