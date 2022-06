Croatia and France drew 1-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash Monday.

After the first half was completed in a goalless draw, Adrien Rabiot gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at the Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

Andrej Kramaric converted a penalty successfully to score the equalizer in the 83rd minute and the match ended 1-1.

Both nations have just one point each in two matches, while Denmark and Austria each collected three points with one match in hand.